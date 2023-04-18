Student dies after jumping out of moving bus

A 17-year-old student died after he was trapped under a bus in Naila, Nausori, yesterday.

Police say they believe the student jumped out of a moving bus and got trapped under one of its tires.

Fiji Police Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Livai Driu say they are now investigating the incident.

He says this is regrettable and is calling on bus drivers to ensure the safety of their passengers.

Driu says bus drivers have the authority to remove excessive passengers if the bus has exceeded its capacity or if they are behaving in a disorderly manner.

He adds that the safety of passengers inside the bus depends on its drivers, and all bus drivers are to consider the safety of their passengers first before leaving for their designated route.

He is also calling on school students to respect the bus drivers and practice safety while traveling on the bus.

ACP Driu says police officers are currently taking statements from students and other passengers.

The driver of the said bus is in police custody as the investigation continues.