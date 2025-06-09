Struggles over indigenous rights

Fiji is still having a difficult time putting the International Labour Organisation’s Convention 169 on Indigenous and Tribal Peoples into practice.

According to Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh, the government’s biggest challenge is balancing indigenous rights with equal citizenship for everyone.

Speaking at a Tripartite Workshop, Singh says that some reforms meant to create equality have caused protests, particularly when they remove support for indigenous communities.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh states that land rights remain a highly sensitive and politicized issue, often resulting in perceptions of discrimination from all sides.

“A significant portion of Fiji’s land is communally held by ethnic Fijians, and with many non-indigenous leasing it from them, leading to perceptions of discrimination from both sides.”

Singh says they also aim to address gender equality gaps.

“Women are often left out of decision-making. Meaningful consultation and participation, ensuring that indigenous communities are genuinely consulted and involved in decision-making, is a crucial but can be difficult to achieve practice.”

He says the government is preparing its next report to the ILO Committee of Experts in September, and remains committed to building an inclusive society for all Fijians.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.