Structured road plan to strengthen Fiji’s infrastructure investment

A Road Master Plan is currently being developed to support the upgrade of roads across the country, with a strong focus on rural and remote communities.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the plan will outline upgrades for national highways, main trunk routes, and rural roads to ensure all areas receive proper attention.

He explains that the new plan will also cover important structures such as bridges and crossings, which are not fully addressed in the current system.

Ro Filipe says that the Road Master Plan will provide a clearer, long-term framework to guide road development and ensure safer, more reliable access for all Fijians.

“So that is what needs to be incorporated. And we’ll also include associated bridges and crossings, which are needed. At the moment, we don’t have that. There was an infrastructure investment plan, but it was more focused on financing.”

Ro Filipe adds that they are focused on designing a master plan that will guide the government and provide essential reference documents when engaging with financing institutions.

UNICEF Pacific’s Chief of WASH, Kencho Namgyal, says the successful implementation of these plans will require strong coordination and support from all relevant stakeholders.

According to the Minister, having a structured plan will help replace the ad-hoc approaches currently in use and strengthen Fiji’s position when negotiating with development partners for long-term infrastructure investment.

