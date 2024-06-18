Strong movement in tax indicators says FRCS CEO

Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Chief Executive Udit Singh says some strong movements are coming through in tax indicators.

The CEO says although there was a slowdown, tax collection is starting to look healthy.

Speaking to FBC News Singh says FRCS had very strong collection through December to February this year before a slowdown was experienced.

He attributed the strong pick-up to the holidays while the weather affected the recent slow-down.

However, Singh says a strong movement has since been coming through again.