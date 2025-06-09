Stroke survivor’s urge early detection

Vilimaina Moqolaki and Tomasi Tuibua

Stroke is increasingly affecting younger adults in the country, raising urgent health concerns.

Tomasi Tuibua, who suffered a stroke at just 32, shared how the condition has upended his life and family responsibilities.

He warned that early detection and lifestyle changes are vital to prevent serious health impacts.

The 32-year-old shared that recovering from a stroke has been challenging, especially as the sole provider for his family.

“And I’m just recovering, just brought up my kids. They’re working now. And also, one of my kids graduated this year. I’ve got six kids, and they’re all married. The last one is a boy.”

Tuibua stressed the importance of drinking plenty of water, exercising, and seeking medical care immediately when symptoms appear.

Vilimaina Moqolaki shared her experience of recognizing stroke symptoms at home.

“Well, that day I didn’t know. I was at home. It didn’t happen suddenly. Then I felt that my jaw was locked, so I knew something was different. I told my neighbor to come and help me get to the hospital.”

Stroke survivors Tuibua and Moqolaki stress early detection, healthy habits, and prompt medical care, while health officials call for greater awareness to prevent severe outcomes.

