Business

Stringent measures needed to protect consumers

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

August 3, 2023 12:40 pm

The Consumer Council is calling for stringent measures to protect consumers from price exploitation following the increase in value-added tax.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says while the VAT increase was implemented at a reasonable six percent, the Council has observed certain traders unjustifiably raising the prices of essential goods, particularly chicken, by as much as 25 percent.

She says there is a significant discrepancy between the VAT rise and the subsequent price increases imposed by certain traders.

Shandil has commended the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission for its prompt and decisive action in addressing the issue.

“The warning sounded by the FCCC that if businesses continue with price exploitation on chicken, they would consider regulating the prices is welcomed by the Council. However, we also need some deterrents in the form of enforcement actions against traders engaging in such practices. We cannot leave consumers’ interests and financial well-being at the discretion of businesses that seem to only care about their profit margins.

Shandil says while a price reduction can be seen after the FCCC’s intervention, some supermarkets have labelled this decrease as a discount, with validity until the 31st of this month.

The Chief Executive says they will work with enforcement bodies to ensure the interests of consumers are protected.

Fijians have also been urged to report any instances of price gouging or unjustified prices via the toll-free number 155.

