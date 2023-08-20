Strike remains an option for nursing association: Dr Vudiniabola

The Fiji Nursing Association says a contingency plan will be in place if a strike is unavoidable.

Association President Dr Alisi Vudiniabola says a strike risks patients’ safety, but the association is not ruling out a strike if necessary.

The association says it will explore all options to remedy their concerns and demands.

Usually, when nurses go on strike, we always make sure that there is a contingency plan in place. We always make sure that there is a skeleton staff, and the hospitals need to make sure that the hospitals are empty, patients are discharged, and patients can be looked after by family at home. So there is always a risk to the patient’s safety.”

In response, Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says a task force is trying to consolidate the association’s concerns so sustainable action can be taken that works within the government’s framework.

“There’s a little bit more understanding that has to go back and forth, there may be other issues that they have that have not been well articulated and that I need to understand but again there is a process that needs to engage in order to get there”

Dr Vudiniabola says that the association will not be communicating with the Minister for Health, Dr Atonio Lalabalavu, as their concerns and demands were disregarded.