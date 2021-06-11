Strict protocols to facilitate movement: Ali

The Ministry of Transport is looking for quarantine options for people wanting to move from red to green zones.

14 days quarantine is mandatory before the ministry can finalize movement.

Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali says this is part of protocols to facilitate travel between Viti Levu and the maritime islands.

“If they are leaving from Suva then we will have to think of a quarantine facility here rather in the island where there is less supervision from the Ministry of Health and resources.”

The Ministry has reiterated that the move is for permanent relocation only.

Ali says due to high demand, they are looking at protocols for short economic movement

“They may have a construction company and they may need to be on-site in another zone and they will need to complete their job in a couple of weeks and come back so we are looking at protocols for that also.”

All protocols need to be activated before preparations are finalized.

Movement between zones is complex and requirements continue to increase.