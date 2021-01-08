Stress management remains an issue in the Police Force

Managing stress continues to be an issue in the Police Force and new measures have been discussed to tackle such concern.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says their Research team is working out ways to ensure officers remain calm and professional when attending or dealing with various reports.

Tudravu adds police are a beacon of hope to a complaint from a member of the public and frustrations must not dominate their emotions when dealing with them.

“How we can manage stress all these things are coming into fold now. So when a policeman is out there on the street – smiling, well-dressed can work from 24-hrs and not swayed with something that is coming up all of a sudden and the started getting his emotions high.”

He also highlighted indiscipline in the Force has been increasing in recent years and these incidents are often exposed on social media.

A training program has been designed by the Force to fix these service delivery gaps.