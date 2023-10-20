Streamlining traditional practices for economic empowerment

Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs Pita Tagicakirewa

In an ambitious move to bolster the economic standing of the iTaukei people, the Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs Pita Tagicakirewa, reveals they are working on formulating a comprehensive action plan.

This plan aims to curb unnecessary expenditures on certain traditional protocols that have been identified as potential sources of financial drain within the community.

Tagicakirewa says that research has revealed the substantial financial resources that are currently being diverted towards Fijian traditions without commensurate returns.

“They will do away with some of these Fijian tradition that is becoming too costly. It is indeed costing a lot of money. Studies have been done that confirm so much money is wasted on reguregu and some other Fijian tradition.”

Tagicakirewa emphasizes that the responsibility lies with the people and their choices.

Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs Isikeli Tuiwailevu, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to uplifting iTaukei people economically.

The ITaukei Affairs Ministry is confident that exercising control over certain Fijian protocols and traditions will play an important role in fortifying the economic resilience of the iTaukei people.