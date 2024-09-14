Strategy targets workforce challenges in healthcare

Fiji’s health sector faces significant challenges rooted in years of neglect, particularly in infrastructure, human resources and health financing.

Addressing these issues, Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu outlined a strategy aimed at improving healthcare standards and workforce conditions.

The Minister emphasized the importance of enhancing public health and primary healthcare systems.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Lalabalavu says with a focus on preventive health measures, the Ministry of Health is conducting a new NCD STEPS survey to shape future strategies.

Collaborations with community health workers aim to provide support in remote and rural areas, while initiatives like the Hospital in the Home and Bellwether hospitals seek to expand access to healthcare.

Addressing workforce challenges is also a priority.

Dr Lalabalavu highlighted the need to counteract the brain drain of experienced medical personnel by improving remuneration and supporting career development.

He says recent pay rises for nurses and civil servants and increased investment in specialist training are steps toward retaining talent.

Dr Lalabalavu states that a workforce assessment in partnership with the WHO will ensure optimal staffing levels and reduce burnout.

The Ministry is also tackling the issue of an overabundance of medical interns.

While the influx of young interns is positive, the Minister says that the current system struggles to accommodate them effectively.

Dr Lalabalavu assures that plans are underway to manage this surplus and create new opportunities for interns.

Looking ahead, the Ministry is developing a strategic plan for 2026-2030.

This plan, he says will focus on building a resilient healthcare system, modernizing infrastructure, and embracing digital health solutions.

Emphasis will be placed on workforce development and partnership with stakeholders to ensure the plan’s success.

Dr Lalabalavu stresses the importance of collective action in overcoming the challenges faced by the healthcare system.

The vision, he adds is to create a robust and innovative healthcare environment that addresses current needs and prepares Fiji for future demands.

He made these remarks while opening the Fiji Medical Association conference this morning in Nadi.