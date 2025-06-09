Stop risking lives: Kamikamica

file photo -Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica has warned food businesses to stop risking the health of the Fijian people.

Speaking on the importance of proper labeling on products, the Deputy Prime Minister says poor labeling standards will no longer be tolerated.

Kamikamica says businesses must raise their game not just in what they produce, but in how they communicate with consumers.

Article continues after advertisement

He says these are not unreasonable expectations but the bare minimum for responsible and ethical business.

“It is not acceptable to trade in confusion. If your product cannot stand up to scrutiny, it should not stand on a shelf. To those who argue that change is expensive, I say this. The cost of reform is cheap in comparison to the cost of inaction measured in terms of amputations, dialysis, lost productivity, and preventable deaths.”

Kamikamica says the responsibility should not be only on consumers; instead, it must shift to businesses that profit from what they sell.

He says businesses, especially in the food and beverage industry, must be held to higher standards.

Kamikamica is calling on all stakeholders, including producers, retailers, and regulators, to take the report seriously and act now to protect consumers and rebuild trust in the market.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.