Stigma keeping men away as cancer cases rise

Men remain among the most vulnerable to cancer, yet many continue to stay away from clinics and hospitals, choosing silence over survival.

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Belinda Chan says that in a patriarchal society, men are expected to be strong, so illness is often seen as weakness — a mindset that is costing lives.

Chan says there has been a sharp rise in prostate and lung cancer cases nationwide, but stigma and societal pressure are preventing men from coming forward for screening and treatment.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Cancer Society says many men suffer in silence and seek help only when the disease has already advanced.

“I mean, we’re a patriarchal society and we’ve always placed our men on a pedestal. I think it’s time now that we bring them down and face reality. We need to start involving them.”

She adds that the way society views men and strength must change, stressing that real strength means taking care of one’s health and seeking help early.

Chan urges families and communities to talk openly about men’s health and encourage regular check-ups, warning that without change, more men will die from preventable illnesses.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.