STEM and PEMAC Departments face staffing challenges

[file photo]

The Education Ministry in Parliament today confirmed that there is a demand for a teaching workforce in the STEM and PEMAC department across the country.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the Ministry has introduced several key measures to retain teachers in Fiji’s secondary schools, particularly in subjects experiencing critical shortages and these efforts come in response to growing concerns over teacher resignations, especially in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics as well as Physical Education, Music, and Art & Craft.

“In terms of how we are addressing the teacher movement that’s created these shortages, we are also liaising with teacher training institutions and scholarships, TSLS, in terms of teacher training recruitment. We are also reviewing the recruitment and deployment policies and strategies for the Ministry of Education.”

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro says they are recruiting final year students as of January 2024 in these specific areas, including also primary school teachers from teacher training institutions.



Education Minister Aseri Radrodro

“In the process, we would also work with those teachers to complete their programs of studies. Also, Mr. Speaker, sir, as part of the People’s Coalition Government initiative, the Ministry of Education also implemented policies for teacher retention. This includes increasing the retirement age from 60 to 62 for STEM subjects.”

The issue was raised in Parliament by Opposition MP Hem Chand, who asked the Minister to specify the subjects most affected by teacher shortages. Minister Radrodro noted that teacher shortages are a global issue, citing the UNESCO Global Report on Teachers (2024), and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting and retaining educators across Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.