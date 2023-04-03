State homes found to be in poor condition: Kiran

[Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

The State homes for elders and wards of state are in a dilapidated state, according to Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Sashi Kiran.

Kiran revealed that the government is working on repairs and renovations with various partners, but also highlighted that there were no clear plans for girls who are wards of state when they turn 18 and boys at the age of 12.

The foster care system, Kiran adds has lapsed over the past years.

The Ministry is meeting with stakeholders to improve services for children, people with disabilities and street dwellers.

Kiran also stated that no government or ministry will terminate allowances without proper reason or justification.

The Australia Government is conducting a review of social assistance programs, while the Ministry is working with the World Bank on a draft adaptive social protection strategy and implementation plan for Fiji.