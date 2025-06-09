State care facilities get boost in termite battle

A local pest control company has stepped forward to support the Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection in its fight against a growing termite infestation in state-run care facilities.

The company handed over 100 baiting systems to the ministry, with the first installations already underway at the Loloma Home in Lautoka.

The home is visibly infested, with termites spreading from old tree trunks into playgrounds and the building structures themselves.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Chemical PTE Limited Managing Director Darran Bentley Fisher says unlike traditional treatments, the baiting system is designed to remain effective for up to five years, offering both preventative and remedial protection.

“The system is a two-part system. One is a perimeter defense system thatprotects the home for up to five years. The other part is a damage control system where the building has termites in it. We mount the bait station onto the building,, and that will kill the colony attacking the building. The in-ground system and the above-ground system last for up to five years.”

The Women’s Ministry instructed the company to do assessments on a few of its properties for termite infestation.

Loloma Home House Manager Vaciseva Waqa has commended the ministry and the company for their collaborative efforts to address the termite infestation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.