SPX revives annual awards

The South Pacific Stock Exchange has announced the return of its flagship event – the SPX Annual Awards 2025, scheduled to be held in November.

This event builds on a long-standing tradition by SPX of recognizing excellence in financial reporting and capital market development.

The 2025 edition marks the first staging of the event since the pandemic and is set to be the most comprehensive yet.

This year’s edition aims to introduce a more refined and forward-looking framework for assessing annual reports, incorporating best practices on financial reporting, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) disclosures, gender reporting, and greater transparency in corporate reporting.

In addition to awards for SPX-listed companies, and as in past editions, the competition will also welcome entries from unlisted entities, including leading private sector firms and public institutions, thereby encouraging reporting excellence across a wider cross-section of the economy.

The 2025 Awards will also expand the Stock Market Excellence segment, with wider recognition for capital market participants.

Awards will be presented across a range of categories, including outstanding stockbroker firms, capital-raising advisors, institutional investor activity, business media contributors, and a special Lifetime Achievement Award acknowledging exceptional capital market participation.

SPX Chair Nitin Gandhi says the Annual Awards are a key platform through which they advocate for quality reporting and recognize outstanding performance that contributes to a more robust and trusted capital market.

