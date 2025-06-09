SPX engages influencer marketing

[File Photo]

The South Pacific Stock Exchange is tapping into the power of influencer marketing to connect with everyday Fijians and raise awareness about its services.

SPX Chief Executive Sheraj Obeyesekere says that while stock exchanges are common financial institutions worldwide, in Fiji, the brand lacks strong recognition among the general public, from youth to working parents.

He adds that to bridge that gap, the exchange is strategically partnering with social media influencers who already command trust and attention within their communities.

SPX Chief Executive Sheraj Obeyesekere [File Photo]

“In today’s world, it’s very tricky to get the attention of everyday Fijians. The best way is to place content where they already are — on the pages and platforms they follow”.

According to SPX, influencers provide more than just visibility. Their established credibility in promoting products responsibly makes their endorsements an effective way to engage people who may not otherwise seek out financial knowledge.

Obeyesekere states that some campaigns have already translated into new investments and a stronger base of public awareness.

He says that influencer marketing is only one part of SPX’s broader outreach strategy.

