Spotters provide technical reports to Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that they have access to spotters who go into communities and provide them with technical reports of what transpires in Fijian communities.

Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says if they notice certain trends that doesn’t conform to the restrictions in place, they will develop a legislative power to deal with the issue.

“I’ve mentioned in the past that there will be some business that will send spotters too and if we feel that we need to start looking at empowering ourselves as a CRMT close businesses down than that’s an option that we’re willing to explore.”

Dr Fong says they are aware of some nightclubs that have reopened and are operating as tavern and they’ve also stepped in to address the issue.

He adds that they are drawing up a guideline that distinguishes a nightclub from a tavern and will ensure that all new applications abide by it.