Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

COVID-19

Spotters provide technical reports to Health Ministry

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 25, 2020 6:18 pm

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that they have access to spotters who go into communities and provide them with technical reports of what transpires in Fijian communities.

Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says if they notice certain trends that doesn’t conform to the restrictions in place, they will develop a legislative power to deal with the issue.

“I’ve mentioned in the past that there will be some business that will send spotters too and if we feel that we need to start looking at empowering ourselves as a CRMT close businesses down than that’s an option that we’re willing to explore.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says they are aware of some nightclubs that have reopened and are operating as tavern and they’ve also stepped in to address the issue.

He adds that they are drawing up a guideline that distinguishes a nightclub from a tavern and will ensure that all new applications abide by it.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.