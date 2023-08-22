Special funds needed: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is calling for a special fund to address the undeniable impact of climate change on Fiji and the region.

Speaking at the Pacific Small Islands Developing State Dialogue on Climate Change, Rabuka says at COP 28, world leaders should take the corrective actions that are urgently needed.

He highlights the urgency of relocating 42 Fijian villages as the climate crisis takes its toll.

Rabuka stresses that actions are needed and must happen now.

“I go forth and call for a special fund dedicated to assisting our island nation; it would enable us to act swiftly, to adjust to, and to protect against the chopping climate manners.”

Rabuka adds that more money is needed to better equip people for any disasters that may strike.

“Early warning systems must be set up along with an evacuation plan and community adaptation training. This crisis will eat away at our shores and coastal areas.”

Meanwhile, the COP 28 Director General, who is also at the event, is confident the event in Dubai later this year will push for real actions that will see the world come to a conclusive approach to fighting climate change.

The UAE will host the 28th Conference of Parties from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai to unite the world towards agreeing on bold, practical, and ambitious solutions to the most pressing global challenge of our time.