Special administrators told to uphold their roles

All newly appointed special administrators have been reminded to uphold their roles and responsibilities as outlined in the Local Government Act of 1972.

Speaking at the opening of the Special Administrators induction ceremony, Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa said that one of the major concerns is the financial status of all councils and the urgency to enhance revenue streams, especially the issue of overdue rates.

Nalumisa says that financial stability is not just about numbers but ensuring that municipalities deliver superior services to residents.

“As Special Administrators, your commitment to the financial health of your councils is pivotal; your role is important. It is critical that you execute your responsibilities with the utmost care and diligence. You are an arm of the government at the local level. As such, we rely on you to promote good governance and transparency at all times.”

Nalumisa says the Ministry will provide guidance, support, and collaborate with special administrators on policy direction.

The induction workshop is currently underway at the Civic Center in Suva.