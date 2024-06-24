SPBD opens its 10th branch in Nausori

The South Pacific Business Development has opened its 10th branch in the country in Nausori Town, today.

This latest addition extends the SPBD network to 23 branches across the South Pacific, including their operation in Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

Director and General Manager of SPBD Elrico Munoz says the new branch will serve primarily the Tailevu Province, providing essential financial services and business development opportunities to women in the area.

“SPBD already has a thriving presence in the province currently boasting a loan portfolio of $1.5 million and serving 962 women micro-entrepreneurs organized in 56 villages based groups meeting weekly.”

Munoz adds that their mission is to improve the quality of life of underprivileged families by providing them meaningful economic opportunities.

He says that they have reached over 20,000 women and provided them with more than $100 million unsecured loans over the past 13 years.