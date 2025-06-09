South Korean firm reviews Makogai centre upgrades

[ Source: Ministry of Fisheries/ Facebook ]

A delegation from South Korean engineering firm Dohwa Engineering paid a courtesy visit to the Acting Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry, Saimone Tauvoli, to discuss planned upgrades to the Makogai Mariculture Research Centre.

The meeting, which included senior officials from the ministry’s Research Division, focused on reviewing recent changes to the infrastructure design scope and outlining administrative and coordination requirements ahead of the project’s expected commencement in mid-year.

Tauvoli welcomed the proposed infrastructure improvements, saying upgraded facilities at Makogai would enhance Fiji’s capacity for advanced mariculture research and strengthen its role as a climate change research centre with a focus on marine ecosystems.

Article continues after advertisement

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to working closely with development partners to ensure the successful delivery of projects that build research capability, support sustainable fisheries development and address the impacts of climate change.

The Makogai Mariculture Research Centre plays a key role in fisheries research and innovation, supporting national efforts to improve marine resource management and resilience in the face of climate change.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.