Some USP students affected by staff strike

USP students at yesterday's strike

Some students at the University of the South Pacific today faced class disruption due to the strike action the Association of USP staff and the USP staff union undertook.

Many students that we spoke to chose not to speak on record due to fear of repercussions.

The strike action began at 9am yesterday which saw staff and students march around the university and are stationed in front of the university’s administration block.

Some students claim that they went to class but their classes were cancelled, however, some say they were not informed of the cancellation before either email or Moodle message.

A notice from the university was sent after the strike commenced, to all staff and students that all lectures, labs, tutorials and consultation sessions are to proceed as scheduled unless advised otherwise by their course coordinators.

The Staff unions claimed that many academics were present at the strike.

FBC News also gathered that some students and academics did not support this strike action and refrained from taking part in the industrial action.

With university exams coming up in a few weeks, the university in their initial statements states that they will ensure that students are not affected by this strike action and they will try to maintain all operations as normal.