Some education ministry staff under investigation: Radrodro

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says they might be forced to consider taking action against some of the staff who allegedly campaigned for the former Minister Premila Kumar and Head of Human Resources Hem Chand in the 2022 General Election.

Radrodro says they are on the verge of completing the investigation against some of the staff.

He also claimed that Chand already knows the answer to the question, alleging that he might have been given some information from his friends within the Ministry.

“But no to worry, Mr. Speaker, Sir, we are almost finished with the investigation, and we will be forced to consider taking actions as taken by both the former Minister and the former head of HR during their time when they were terminating teachers who were allegedly politically involved or making political commentaries on social media.”

Radrodro highlighted this in parliament yesterday while responding to an oral question by opposition MP Hem Chand, who had asked about the basis on which new teachers were recruited in this school year and how many.