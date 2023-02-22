Soil improvement critical: Singh

[File Photo]

The Sugar Research Institute of Fiji is working to address the soil type used for planting cane.

SRIF senior scientific officer Amit Raj Singh says a survey reveals that the soil in most cane fields is lacking the nutrients needed for cane growth.

Singh says one of the first things farmers are encouraged to do is use mill mud that is available from the sugar mills during crushing season.

[File Photo]

According to Singh, lime can also be used to make cane land more fertile and healthy.

He says cane production can only be increased if more sugar cane is planted, but the cane field must be healthy.

Singh says as soon as the weather clears in the western division, SRIF officers will be going out to advise the cane farmers on the different types of manure that sugarcane should be using in the cane fields.