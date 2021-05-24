SOFTA supports government’s stand on vaccinations

Members of the Society of Fiji Travel Associates are standing by the Fiji Governments’ position on COVID-19 vaccinations.

President Beatrice Nast says the Executive Committee of SOFTA applauds the Fiji Government’s strong position of ensuring all staff in the workplace are to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on the basis that vaccinations are critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19 and the unnecessary loss of more Fijian lives.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also an essential step in the reopening of Fiji’s borders and for our members to be able to safely welcome back international visitors.

Article continues after advertisement

The organization continues to fully support the Ministry of Health & Medical Services COVID-19 vaccination rollout and encourage all eligible Fijians whether employed or not, to make being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 their priority.