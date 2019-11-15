SODELPA management meeting gets underway

The Social Democratic Liberal Party commenced its Management Board meeting in the last hour.

FBC News understands members will finalize the selection of an independent panel in the meeting who will look at the applications submitted for the positions of Leader and Deputy Party Leader.

SODELPA’s Management Board will also be going over the agenda for the party’s Annual General Meeting that is scheduled to be held in November.

SODELPA is also reviewing its constitution and a report will be presented soon from the Constitutional Review Committee.