SODELPA focused on stability ahead of polls

Social Democratic Party Leader Aseri Radrodro has reaffirmed SODELPA’s commitment to political stability as Fiji moves closer to the next general elections.

Radrodro says, as a partner in the coalition government, SODELPA has an obligation to ensure the government completes its full term this year, providing the necessary support and resources to maintain continuity in governance.

“And carry out our duties and responsibilities diligently to ensure that the Coalition Government provides as expected, as per its National Development Plan objectives.”

He adds that while preparations linked to the elections are underway, discussions around applications and related matters will be addressed at the appropriate time.

Radrodro adds that the party remains focused on its responsibilities within the coalition.

