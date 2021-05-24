News
SODELPA confirms CID probe
November 25, 2021 4:50 pm
CID officer visits Social Democratic Liberal Party Headquarters in Suva.
The Social Democratic Liberal Party has confirmed its Headquarters in Suva was visited by an officer from the Criminal Investigations Department.
General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru confirms the CID is investigating a complaint lodged by MP Mosese Bulitavu against him and Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka.
Duru says this is a normal investigation procedure and SODELPA will cooperate with authorities as required by the law.
[General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru]
SODELPA has urged party members and supporters not to be alarmed, adding this is a trivial matter and it will not derail preparations towards the 2022 General Election.
Duru adds SODELPA will make no further comments in relation to the complaint by Mosese Bulitavu.
