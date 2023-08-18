Smart Island Program completes scoping exercise

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The government is prioritizing digital transformation through the UN Smart Island Program.

Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica says Rotuma has been identified as the pilot island.

Kamikamica says the goal is to address socio-economic challenges and improve livelihoods by connecting people in Rotuma to a suite of digitally enabled services through the use of new and emerging technology and digital transformation.

“Once the Smart Island Programme is successfully rolled out in Rotuma, we can use those insights as we deploy to other unconnected and underserved areas, not only in Fiji but across the Pacific Region.”

Kamikamica says a scoping exercise for the UN Smart Island Initiative has been completed.

This UN project installed satellite ground stations to provide connectivity to communities within nine Pacific countries and made disaster response operations possible in the aftermath of TC Harold.



The United Nations, with the leadership of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), undertook a satellite connectivity project in nine Pacific countries, including Fiji, Kiribati, Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu, with over 90 satellite ground terminals provided, including C-Band, Ku-Band, and Ka-Band terminals.