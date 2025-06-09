Small businesses gear up for Fiji Day celebrations

Several activities are being held around the country in the lead-up to the Fiji Day celebrations on Friday.

In Suva, micro, small, and medium enterprises are selling authentic food and handmade products at Albert Park this week.

This week-long initiative aims to empower and support small businesses by providing them with a platform to promote their ventures, build networks, and reach wider audiences.

Seini Bula, who runs Lelei Accessories with her daughter – a venture she started during the COVID lockdown.

“So we started off with this because it was so boring staying home. There was no job, lockdown and all. So this is the fifth year it’s been running.”

Bula says that for Fiji Day, she has prepared products in the national colours.

“If it means Fiji Day,so it means locally done product, homemade products for Fiji Day. Am I right? Yeah. To promote the business, to support the craft of a craftsman in the country.”

Also part of the market is Salishni Lal, who with her husband runs a food stall.

“Actually, our taste is different from other people. And since me and my husband both are very much into cooking and all. And we are both chefs. So we normally bring the good taste and new taste every time in each of our product here.”

For these vendors, Fiji Day is not just about sales, it’s about preserving tradition and celebrating Fiji’s creativity.

