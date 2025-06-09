Slow police response leaves villagers vulnerable

[File Photo]

Village communities in Kadavu are raising concerns over slow police response times. Some cases take up to three weeks to be addressed.

District Officer Ravuama Walai noted that it takes two to three weeks for the police to attend to cases in the area. By then, the person reported has often already left for Suva.

Walai adds that Kavala in Eastern Kadavu faces further challenges due to poor network coverage. This makes it difficult for residents to report crimes promptly.

The single police station in Vunisea serves the entire island. Limited resources create operational constraints.

Delayed responses are discouraging the community from reporting incidents and undermining trust in the justice system.

In response, Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu states plans are underway to establish a police post in Kavala.

He said this was part of wider efforts to curb crime and drug-related activity in Fiji.

Villagers hope improved coverage and faster response times will restore confidence in law enforcement across the island.

