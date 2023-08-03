Slow down on our roads: Divuana

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is pleading with motorists to slow down when driving on our roads.

Director Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana says this as the national road death toll currently stands at 56, compared to 21 for the same period last year.

Divuana says the highest number of road fatalities recorded over the last 10-year period from 2013 to 2023 was 70 in 2017 and 2018.

He adds the constant factor in fatalities and accidents is speeding, and so far this year, over 25,000 traffic infringement notices have been issued for speeding.

Divuana says the Southern Division recorded the most bookings for traffic infringement notices with 11,140, followed by the Western Division with 10,227 bookings.

2,480 bookings were recorded in the Northern Division with 2,113 bookings in the Eastern Division.

The Director Traffic says drivers must think of their families waiting at home and the rights of other road users not to feel threatened by unruly and dangerous driving behaviour.