Six men charged over alleged drug trafficking

Six men charged over an alleged drug trafficking operation intercepted in western Fiji have been remanded in custody following their court appearance in Rakiraki.

The accused include four Ecuadorian nationals and two men from Veisaru in Ba — Australian national Bainivalu Suguturaga, 26, and Munendra, 39 — along with Ecuadorian fishermen Luciano Enrique Mero Sanchez, 46, Jonathan Javier Solorzano Bermello, 30, Ramon Isidro Vega Parraga, 52, and Alejandro Juvenal Yagual Gonzalez, 47.

The men appeared before the Rakiraki Magistrates Court after an alleged trafficking operation was intercepted in Vatia waters, between Ba and Tavua, in January.

State Prosecutor John Rabuku told the court he would oppose bail, citing the seriousness of the charges and the quantity of drugs allegedly involved. He said the Ecuadorian nationals used a semi-submersible vessel, known as a narco-sub, to import the cocaine.

In an earlier statement, police said the interception occurred on 15 January following months of intelligence gathering into a suspected transnational drug trafficking operation. The court was also told that a further seven suspects were being questioned.

Defence lawyers raised concerns about the treatment of two of the accused at the time of their arrest, alleging they were assaulted during apprehension.

They told the court Suguturaga and Munendra complained of injuries sustained during the arrest and requested medical attention.

The court heard the two local men are seeking private legal representation, while the four Ecuadorian nationals will be represented by legal aid.

The matter has been adjourned to the 5th of next month as investigations continue.

