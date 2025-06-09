Six arrested in early morning raid

[ Source: Fiji Police / Facebook ]

Police arrested four South American nationals and two locals in an early morning drug raid in Vatia waters this morning.

The Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says more than 100 bags containing parcels believed to be cocaine were seized by officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Serious Organised Crime and Intelligence Department (SOCID) and Western Division Taskforce.

Tudravu says the raid was a result of collaboration between local and foreign law enforcement.

Article continues after advertisement

Police investigations continue.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.