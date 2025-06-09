Singh remarks draw fire from TLTB

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has strongly refuted claims about land leases made by the Minister for Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh.

The Sugar Minister alleged constant misleading advice given to cane farmers by TLTB staff and management.

Singh, during the 2025 Annual Farmers Open Day in Labasa, accused TLTB of discouraging farmers by suggesting their cane leases would not be renewed, a factor he claims is contributing to the decline in cane production.

Article continues after advertisement

“While we on one side are trying to promote and get farmers back on the land, it’s very sorry to say the TLTB, its staff, and its management are giving a very wrong signal to our farmers. They are telling them that we will not renew our lease. I want to warn them to stop doing this, because the government’s policy is to increase cane farming.”

Responding to the claims, TLTB Chief Executive Solomoni Nata stated that TLTB officials are acting strictly in line with the government’s mandate, particularly regarding lease terms and renewals.

Nata clarified that lease-related discussions are done transparently and well in advance with farmers, especially when lands are not productively used and the amount of rent owed accumulates, which staff are well aware of.

“We’re just telling the farmers, 10 years in advance, what will happen. Whether to renew the lease or not to renew the lease—that’s what the government expects us to do. The past government was 5 years; now it’s 10 years. Lots of things can happen within those 10 years.”

He adds that under the law, once a lease expires, TLTB is obligated to return the land to its rightful landowners unless a formal renewal is approved.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.