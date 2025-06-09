Singh puts employers on notice

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says some employers are driving Fijians to leave the country, not just the lure of higher wages overseas.

Speaking in Parliament on labour migration, Singh said many workers choose to migrate because of how they are treated at home, citing feeling undervalued, limited career growth, unfair treatment, and employers failing to meet minimum employment standards.

He revealed that more than $6 million in unpaid wages has been recovered for employees over the past five years.

“I call on employers in both the public and private sectors to improve their retention strategies, leadership culture and succession planning. These must be embedded in workplace strategies ensuring continuity.”

The Minister added that while government respects the right of Fijians to take up overseas job opportunities, it is equally committed to strengthening and safeguarding the local workforce.

