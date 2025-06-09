Shreedhar Motors IPO oversubscribed

[Photo: FILE]

The South Pacific Stock Exchange has announced the successful closure and oversubscription of Shreedhar Motors Limited’s Initial Public Offering, highlighting strong investor confidence in Fiji’s corporate sector.

The IPO, which closed last Friday, offered 9 million shares to the public at $1.00 per share. SPX says demand exceeded supply, reflecting strong appetite for the company’s growth prospects.

“The oversubscription is a clear sign of confidence in Fiji’s corporate sector and demonstrates the presence of an active and capable investor base ready to support companies seeking long-term capital for expansion.”

SPX adds that the successful offer continues the momentum in Fiji’s local market, following back-to-back IPO activity in 2024 and 2025 as more companies turn to public listings for equity financing.

Shares in Shreedhar Motors Limited are set to begin trading on SPX on 18 March 2026, further broadening participation in Fiji’s growing stock market.

