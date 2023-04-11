Shortened hours likely for nightclubs

[Source: File]

Cabinet has this afternoon approved the review of opening hours of night clubs.

During a post cabinet press briefing, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says in recent years there have been numerous reports of brawls, robberies and attacks in areas around nightclubs in designated zones in the early hours.

He says this has also resulted in loss of lives.

He says the Fiji Police Force has made a submission for review of the opening hours of nightclubs.

He says this is mainly due to the ongoing assaults, violence and robberies which are cause for concern and pose a risk to the safety of citizens.

He says the review team will include representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Office of the Attorney General.