Sheraton farm to yield 5,000 kg of fruit and veggies

In recent years, the “farm to fork” concept has gained traction in the culinary world, and now, it is being embraced by the Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort.

Farm Manager Shanil Ram says this is also a way the 5-star resort reduces its import bill by focusing on local sourcing and bringing in fresh fruits and vegetables from their farm.

Ram says the organic farm yields close to 5,000 kg of fruits and vegetables monthly.

“We have around 30 to 40 different varieties of fruits and vegetables on the farm that include all different types of veggies, herbs, and fruit trees as well. So we are totally focused on organic farming.”

Ram says guests are also brought to the farm as part of an activity, showcasing the importance of “farm to fork.”

He says the resort’s commitment to sustainability has also had a positive impact on the environment

By reducing the distance food travels to get to the resort, the carbon footprint of the resort’s food has been significantly reduced.

Multi Property Vice President Pacific Islands Neeraj Chadha says the idea of the farm was to develop a tool kit that would work alongside the Ministry of Agriculture and share that knowledge with the wider farming community as well as other hotels.