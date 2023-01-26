Sharma granted leave to appeal

Former Solicitor General Sharvada Sharma

Former Solicitor General Sharvada Sharma has been granted leave to apply for judicial review in relation to his termination.

Sharma had filed legal action following his termination by former President Jioji Konrote on the allegations of misconduct.

The legal action was filed against the President of Fiji, the Judicial Services Commission, and former Attorney General of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The High Court has also ordered $5000 in summarily assessed costs to be paid within 21 days by the respondents.