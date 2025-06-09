Shangri-La Christmas tree lighting celebrates compassion

The Shangri-La Resort on Fiji’s Coral Coast lit up with festive cheer during its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, where community, compassion, and care for children took center stage.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, spoke passionately about the joy of Christmas as a time when families gather, neighbours reconnect, and communities shine with kindness.

She praised Shangri-La’s enduring commitment to the Coral Coast, from building kindergartens and installing solar lights in villages to empowering women and youth through training programs.

She also extended her heartfelt message to the children of Treasure Home saying this occasion is a reminder that they are still loved and supported in our community.

She highlighted recent cases of child neglect recorded more than 10,000 serious cases.

She urged parents to ensure children are fed, cared for, and given quality time, stressing that success is not measured in material wealth but in teaching empathy, kindness, and ethical conduct.

The Shangri La Christmas tree lighting is an annual tradition, reminding children that they are cherished and celebrated as a gift of God.

