Sexual offenses against minors’ remain high

Six minors were charged with sexual offenses last month.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions released the rape and sexual statistics for May, which reveal that the six are among the 39 people charged with a total of 113 counts of sexual offenses.

A 12-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 7-year-old girl, while in another incident, a 16-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 7-year-old girl.

Article continues after advertisement

A 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his 6-year-old stepsister, while in another incident, a 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his 9-year-old stepsister and 11-year-old cousin.

There was one incident where a 16-year-old boy and three other accused persons were charged with the rape of a 21-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman; however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with the defilement of a 13-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, crimes perpetrated by adults towards minors remain a serious concern.

A 39-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 16-year-old daughter, while in another incident, a 51-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

In another incident, a 41-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault on his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

A 61-year-old man was charged with the rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault of his 16-year-old stepdaughter, while in another incident, a 34-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

A 25-year-old teacher at a prominent school was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old and two 17-year-old boys from his school on three separate occasions.

In another incident, a 57-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man from his village. A 22-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 13-year-old boy.

The statistics revealed that there were 21 incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

There were 38 victims, of whom 22 were under the age of 18. There were six male victims and 32 female victims.