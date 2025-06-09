Sextortion warning for girls online

Sextortion and online safety were the main focus of the Eastern Division’s first Girl Guides camp.

The camp, which ended last night, included 60 participants from Lau, Lomaiviti, Rotuma and Vanua Levu.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran urged the girls to act responsibly online amid threats like cyberbullying and sextortion.

Sextortion is a form of online exploitation where someone threatens to share private or explicit images, videos or information to coerce a person into giving money, sexual favors or other demands.

“Technology is a powerful tool, but can cause a lot of harm if you are careless – especially when you are young and exploring no matter how much love you are in, please don’t share nudes.”

Kiran warned about rising sexual abuse cases, saying girls must understand the difference between bad touch and good touch.

Awareness, she states, is key to safety both online and offline.

The Fiji Girl Guides Association, supported by stakeholders and businesses, ran the camp, teaching modern skills alongside traditional knowledge.

Organisers acknowledged the strong turnout despite short notice and the challenges of hosting the first camp in the Eastern Division.

The association hopes the event’s success will lead to more programs promoting women’s empowerment in grassroots communities.

