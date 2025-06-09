Several roads in the North closed due to flooding

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

The Fiji Roads Authority is advising that a number of roads and low-level crossings in the Northern Division remain flooded and closed to traffic following heavy rain overnight.

The affected areas include Qelemumu Low Level Crossing, Wainikoro, Labasa, Narailagi Low Level Crossing, Seaqaqa, Konasami Low Level Crossing, Bulileka, Labasa, Zailav Low Level Crossing, Batiri, Seaqaqa, Boca Loop Road, Bulileka, Labasa, Urata Low Level Crossing, Bulileka, Labasa, Boubale Low Level Crossing, Qawa Road, Bulileka, Vunivesi Road, Nabalebale, Savusavu, Waidamudamu Bridge, Nakorotari Road, Labasa, Levuka Village Road, Nabalebale, Savusavu, and Tabia Low Level Crossing, Tabia Village Road, Labasa.

Meanwhile, Nagigi Flat, Wainikoro Road, Labasa is only open to 4WD and heavy vehicles only, and Soasoa stretch is open to all traffic for now, as water level continues to rise.

Article continues after advertisement

Motorists are urged to avoid flooded routes, drive with caution and plan their travel carefully.

FRA says it is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide further updates as conditions change.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.