Several plans outlined for sugar industry

Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh has outlined several plans to revive the sugar industry.

Singh says 200, 000 Fijians depend on the industry and they will do everything to ensure no one is affected.

He has assured that more focus will now be placed on increasing sugar production.

“We have to give better incentives to our farmers, not just a straight forward $85 a tonne. We have to give them a bit of calculation whereby you say that if you going to produce more than so much tonne per hectare you get that much.”

Singh says they will also look into mill efficiency.

“We would like to bring the industry back with the efficiency of the mill which is very important. We have got very old mills, we have lot of money being spent on the mills maintenance and so forth.”

Singh has also invited former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry to join the Sugar board as he has been defending the sugar cane farmers.

A formal announcement on this will be made this week.