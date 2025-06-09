Seven in 10 working-age Fijians are diabetic: Dr Tugia

CWM Hospital Surgical Registrar Dr Ana Tugia has revealed that seven out of every ten people in the nation’s working-age group are living with diabetes, a statistic she describes as a clear sign that Fiji is deep in a public health emergency.

Dr Tugia says many Fijians still do not realise they are diabetic until complications such as infections, kidney damage, or diabetic foot problems force them into hospital.

By then, she says, the disease has often already advanced.

“This is why it is so important to know your status. Present early to your nearest health facility. Sugar testing is free. Any health centre can test your sugar and run the blood work needed to screen for other diabetic complications.”

She says the country can no longer afford complacency, especially when most of those affected are people in their most productive years.

Dr Tugia is calling for a shift in mindset, and that includes taking responsibility for screening, understanding personal risk, and acting early rather than waiting for symptoms to appear.

“Know your status, know your risk factors. Stay healthy, keep fit, exercise, eat nutritious food close to nature, and do your bit to stop this epidemic.”

With diabetes-related amputations and chronic complications continuing to place enormous strain on Fiji’s health system, Dr Tugia says prevention and early detection remain the only way to turn the tide.

