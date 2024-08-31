Seruiratu warns of scams exploiting Fijians

Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu is warning the public to be vigilant about ongoing scams.

He specifically highlighted the Paragonix scam, which has wrongfully used the names and images of prominent Fijians to promote fraudulent schemes.

Seruiratu says this scam has wrongfully used his name and images, along with those of other prominent Fijians like Waisale Serevi, Jerry Tuwai, Fred Wesley, and Shania Singh, to promote a fraudulent scheme.

Seruiratu emphasizes that he has no knowledge of this company or system and is not associated with it in any way.

As Scam Awareness Week concludes, Seruiratu says Fiji must remain vigilant against the pervasive threat of scams, which inflict severe financial and emotional harm on individuals and families.

He highlights that, despite efforts by the Consumer Council and Police Force, scam incidents are rising, often underreported, and exacerbated by poverty, unemployment, and the complexities of global digitization.

Seruiratu says a united effort from all societal sectors is essential to combat this growing menace and protect citizens from exploitation.

He adds that, unfortunately, the true extent of the problem is likely underreported.

Seruiratu states that to avoid falling victim to scams, citizens must be mindful of the risks involved and resist the temptation of quick profits.