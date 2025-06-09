Seruiratu urges RFMF to be part of truth-telling process

[file photo]

The Truth and Reconciliation debate is back in the spotlight.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says the military’s role in past political events cannot be ignored.

He says that current efforts focus on victims and reconciliation rather than fully uncovering the truth.

Responding to Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua’s statement on the RFMF’s reconciliation and restoration program, Seruiratu calls for broader participation to make the reconciliation process inclusive.

“The military is the means, politics is the objective. They have presented their matanigasau to the great council of chiefs but the question remains who are the politicians or who are the figures behind 1987? Who are the figures behind 2000? Who are the figures behind 2006? Because the Truth and Reconciliation Commission as currently being undertaken is concentrating on the victims and the reconciliation process rather than the truth-telling.”

Seruiratu is urging the government to allow former RFMF personnel and civilians previously imprisoned to participate in the national reconciliation process.

In his Ministerial speech, Tikoduadua says the government will not interfere with the RFMF’s internal process however they will ensure that the program works According to framework that upholds the constitution.

